Prince Charles concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship

Prince Charles had concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, according to a royal author, who claimed the Prince of Wales would feel "there's only room for one Queen".



Prince of Wales' relationship with son the Duke of Sussex looks set for further tension as Meghan Markle's husband's memoir announcement sparked fear within The Firm.

The book, which will also be published in an audiobook version, is to offer an "honest and captivating personal portrait".

There are also reports that Prince Harry may document his "fraught relationship" with the Duchess of Cornwall which could be very damaging to the Royal Family.