Billie Eilish's second album 'Happier Than Ever' winning hearts

Critics have lavished praise on Billie Eilish's newly released second album 'Happier Than Ever' for its unflinching portrayal of life as a teenage pop megastar.



"Listening to a pop star complaining about being a pop star is usually enervating. It says something about Eilish's skill as a song writer that, in her hands, the topic feels genuinely affecting."

In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer shared the album artwork, growing so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realisation and self reflection".



The album - produced in lockdown with her brother and collaborator Finneas - contains "lots of clever production touches".



Despite being "less obviously ear-grabbing and immediate than its predecessor... the fact that it's a lower-key album than her debut shouldn't distract from Happier Than Ever's quality", Petridis concludes.