entertainment
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish's second album 'Happier Than Ever' winning hearts

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Billie Eilishs second album Happier Than Ever winning hearts

Critics have lavished praise on Billie Eilish's newly released second album 'Happier Than Ever' for its unflinching portrayal of life as a teenage pop megastar.

"Listening to a pop star complaining about being a pop star is usually enervating. It says something about Eilish's skill as a song writer that, in her hands, the topic feels genuinely affecting."

In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer shared the album artwork, growing so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realisation and self reflection".

The album - produced in lockdown with her brother and collaborator Finneas - contains "lots of clever production touches".

Despite being "less obviously ear-grabbing and immediate than its predecessor... the fact that it's a lower-key album than her debut shouldn't distract from Happier Than Ever's quality", Petridis concludes.

