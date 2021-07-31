 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
YouTuber Albert Dyrlund falls to his death while filming in Italian Alps

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Albert Dyrlund fell from a height of 656 feet off Mount Seceda in Val Gardena
Popular Danish YouTuber Albert Dyrlund passed away after falling in the Italian Alps while filming a video.

The 22-year-old fell from a height of 656 feet off Mount Seceda in Val Gardena. A helicopter had been deployed to rescue him, Dyrlund couldn’t be saved and was declared dead on the scene.

His mother Vibe Jørger Jensen, confirmed his death to Danish news outlet TV2 and requested that the YouTuber’s fans respect the family’s privacy.

“We are in great grief, but I would like his fans to know,” she said.

Dyrlund had a following over 171,000 on YouTube and 235,000 on Instagram. He was also known far and wide for his song Emoji and Waffles and for starring in 2019-released comedy film, Team Albert

