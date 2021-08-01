Katherine McPhee opens up about her royal neighbours Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are excited to have Katherine McPhee and David Foster living close by

American singer Katherine McPhee has opened up about her royal neighbours Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

During a chat with HollywoodLife, the American Idol alum, 37, spoke about how her son, Rennie, five months old, will grow up playing with his royal pals, Archie and Lilibet.

“We have limited play dates due to being cautious with all that is happening right now. But playdates are a must in the future,” said McPhee.

Earlier, a source had revealed to HollywoodLife that the Duchess of Sussex too is just as excited to have McPhee and her husband David Foster living just a stone’s throw away from their home in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

“They were so happy to celebrate Katherine and David’s good news, they’re so happy for them. They’re one of their favorite couples. They’re all looking forward to having playdates with their kids one day,” revealed the source.