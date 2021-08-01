 
Sunday Aug 01 2021
Breaking Bad star Saginaw Grant passes away at age 85

Native American actor Saginaw Grant passed away at the age of 85.

He was best known for his television roles in Breaking Bad and The Lone Ranger.

His publicist and longtime friend Lani Carmichael in a statement to Associate Press shared that Grant died "peacefully in his sleep of natural causes".

"He loved both Oklahoma and L.A.," Carmichael said.

"He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma. He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation."

"His motto in life was always respect one another and don't talk about one another in a negative way," she added.

His passing was also announced on a social media statement on his official Facebook page this week.

"It's with heavy hearts we announce a warrior has been called home," the post read.

"Saginaw Morgan Grant, the hereditary chief and medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe, traveled the world speaking of his traditions, his experiences, his sobriety and his faith as both a Native American and a Christian."

