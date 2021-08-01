 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies at 19 after California shooting

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies at 19 after California shooting

TikTok star Anthony Barajas has died at the age of 19.

The teen, who had amassed almost a million followers on the social media platform, passed away after sustaining injuries in a movie theater shooting in California.

"The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning," the police department stated in a press release. 

"We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends."

Police stated earlier, "Based on statements obtained, there is no known motive and it appears to be an unprovoked attack."

The shooting occurred at the Crossings Shopping Center.

Anthony’s last post on social media was on Instagram with a caption which read, "Better to lose count while naming your blessings than to lose your blessings to counting your troubles." 

More From Entertainment:

Ushna Shah thinks entertainers aren't there to teach children the lessons their parents failed to teach them

Ushna Shah thinks entertainers aren't there to teach children the lessons their parents failed to teach them
Johnny Depp remains silent as fans congratulate him for winning case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp remains silent as fans congratulate him for winning case against Amber Heard
Jessica Alba weighs in on relationship with husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba weighs in on relationship with husband Cash Warren
Royal expert discusses 'difficulty' Meghan Markle will have on path to becoming US president

Royal expert discusses 'difficulty' Meghan Markle will have on path to becoming US president

Rolling Stone names Beyonce's 'Formation' as best music video of all time

Rolling Stone names Beyonce's 'Formation' as best music video of all time
Breaking Bad star Saginaw Grant passes away at age 85

Breaking Bad star Saginaw Grant passes away at age 85
Billie Eilish claps back against internet trolls: ‘I try so hard’

Billie Eilish claps back against internet trolls: ‘I try so hard’
Fashion designer Marc Jacobs admits to getting cosmetic procedures

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs admits to getting cosmetic procedures

Alicia Keys details loving note for ‘soul mate’ Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys details loving note for ‘soul mate’ Swizz Beatz
Sharon Stone is being threatened after insisting everyone on set get vaccinated

Sharon Stone is being threatened after insisting everyone on set get vaccinated
‘Jennifer Aniston knows who I am!’: Tyler Cameron lets out his inner fanboy

‘Jennifer Aniston knows who I am!’: Tyler Cameron lets out his inner fanboy

Kit Harrington pulls back the curtain on his fatherhood duties

Kit Harrington pulls back the curtain on his fatherhood duties

Latest

view all