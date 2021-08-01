TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies at 19 after California shooting

TikTok star Anthony Barajas has died at the age of 19.

The teen, who had amassed almost a million followers on the social media platform, passed away after sustaining injuries in a movie theater shooting in California.

"The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning," the police department stated in a press release.

"We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends."

Police stated earlier, "Based on statements obtained, there is no known motive and it appears to be an unprovoked attack."

The shooting occurred at the Crossings Shopping Center.

Anthony’s last post on social media was on Instagram with a caption which read, "Better to lose count while naming your blessings than to lose your blessings to counting your troubles."