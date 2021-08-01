 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
Web Desk

BTS’ RM addresses the stress of working on ‘Butter’, ‘Permission to Dance’

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

BTS’ RM recently weighed in on his experiences working on both the Butter music video (MV) and Permission to Dance.

The singer weighed in on his experiences working on both tracks during an interview with Weverse magazine.

There he referenced both both the tracks and was quoted saying, “I have more fun when I'm singing and dancing than anything else.”

“I think this song was one of the few times that I felt like I was just having fun while singing and dancing on it. It feels amazing to give into the song with your whole body and just laugh instead of thinking about it too much. I think that's the power of the song.”

During the course of his interview he also admitted that the work that went into creating the Ed Sheeran collaboration (Permission to Dance) was a far more relaxing experience than that of Butter.

“I wasn't stressed preparing for it like I was with Butter. When it came to 'Butter,' I had to think about what we should show off and how I could do that. ... But I really didn't have to worry about that with 'Permission to Dance.' Honestly, I felt like I only needed to add just a dash of the enjoyment I felt.”

