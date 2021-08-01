Meghan Markle accused of releasing a ‘new Prince Harry’

Meghan Markle has started to incur backlash from experts over her decision to ‘uncork’ the bottle and unleash a completely different Prince Harry onto the royal family.



The claim has been brought forward by YouTuber and aristocrat Lady Colin Campbell.



In her video she was quoted saying, “Meghan has now uncorked the bottle, and unleashed the other Harry, the Harry that we are now all witnessing, and don't like.”

She also fired a swipe at the once ‘good’ prince and added, “The Harry that has reduced 'good Harry's' popularity, from number two, to last, or second last.”

For those unversed, Lady Colin Campbell is a renowned member of the royals’ inner circle and regularly uploads YouTube videos, providing commentary on latest gossip trends and royal news.