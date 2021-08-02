Queen wants Kate Middleton to fill void left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly made up her mind to give Kate Middleton a big role. The Duchess of Cambridge will fill the void left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's abrupt departure from the Firm.



The monarch will likely go public with her plan to usher the Duchess of Cambridge in to fill Harry's shoes before the rugby league World Cup in October and November.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped of their patronages and honorary positions when they stepped down from their senior royal roles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.



In January 2020, Markle and Prince Harry announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family, with a plan to review their position a year later. Now it seems they've made their final decision.

The Queen will reportedly hand her sporting patronages left vacant in yet another sign of approval.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had initially planned to continue their work with charities and organisations on behalf of the monarch.