Oprah Winfrey event planner to organise Meghan Markle's 40th birthday party

'Meghan Markle wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited,' said a source

Oprah Winfrey's event planner Colin Cowie has been hired to organise Meghan Markle's lowkey 40th birthday party.



Colin Cowie was reportedly recommended by Winfrey herself, as revealed by a source.

"Meghan wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, her closest friends and family," a source told The Mirror.

"Colin was recommended to her by Oprah who always puts on fabulous parties."

As per the report, Meghan's party will reportedly be held in the grounds of her and Prince Harry's California mansion, in line with Covid rules.

It’s believed Harry has ordered a cake from Posies & Sugar, a bakery in nearby Santa Barbara that creates custom treats for weddings and big celebrations.