Monday Aug 02 2021
Oprah Winfrey event planner to organise Meghan Markle's 40th birthday party

Monday Aug 02, 2021

'Meghan Markle wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited,' said a source 

Oprah Winfrey's event planner Colin Cowie has been hired to organise Meghan Markle's lowkey 40th birthday party.

Colin Cowie was reportedly recommended by Winfrey herself, as revealed by a source.

"Meghan wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, her closest friends and family," a source told The Mirror.

"Colin was recommended to her by Oprah who always puts on fabulous parties."

As per the report, Meghan's party will reportedly be held in the grounds of her and Prince Harry's California mansion, in line with Covid rules.

It’s believed Harry has ordered a cake from Posies & Sugar, a bakery in nearby Santa Barbara that creates custom treats for weddings and big celebrations.

Kim Kardashian plans on keeping family unity intact amid Kanye West split

Brad Pitt's doppelganger wipes off all dating apps: 'I’m just staying single'

George and Amal Clooney shoot down pregnancy rumours

Queen Elizabeth playfully trolled American tourists who didn’t recognize her

Britney Spears is ‘not scared to speak’ as she continues to fight conservatorship

Kelly Clarkson is ‘angry, shocked and sad’ over latest development in divorce war

Sarah Ferguson sheds light on life as a working royal: 'Taking it slow post lockdown'

Billie Eilish says social media makes her feel bad about her body

Queen Elizabeth's grandson reveals 'hardest part' of Prince Philip's funeral

Ariana Grande is ‘vaxxed and masked’, urges fans to get Covid-19 vaccine

‘General Hospital’ star Jay Pickett, 60, dies on set of upcoming film

Dev Patel gets candid about 'one of the worst movies' he's ever done

