Suga reminisces over BTS’ genre jump over the years: ‘We all grew’

Suga recently weighed in on the overall progression of BTS, their dive into different genres of music, as well as their overall growth.

The singer got candid over it all during his interview with Weverse magazine and he was quoted saying, “BTS has really grown and changed a lot, starting with ‘No More Dream’ and all the way to Permission to Dance.”

“I think it’s a natural course of event for those of us who make pop music. Artists mix and match different genres as they grow, and the music develops as the people of its time listen to it.”

He also added, “I’ve been listening to a ton of music lately, and thanks to the times we live in, if I listen to a song a few times, they recommend me more songs in a similar style.”

He concluded by saying, “And after listening to them, I realized the style of hip hop is also changing and is splitting off into different offshoots. Other than hip hop, I also listen to a lot of instrumental music. I’ve always liked Hans Zimmer’s music. There have been many times where a movie I like turns out to have music by Hans Zimmer.”