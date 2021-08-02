 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Suga reminisces over BTS’ genre jump over the years: ‘We all grew’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Suga reminisces over BTS’ genre jump over the years: ‘We all grew’
Suga reminisces over BTS’ genre jump over the years: ‘We all grew’

Suga recently weighed in on the overall progression of BTS, their dive into different genres of music, as well as their overall growth.

The singer got candid over it all during his interview with Weverse magazine and he was quoted saying, “BTS has really grown and changed a lot, starting with ‘No More Dream’ and all the way to Permission to Dance.”

“I think it’s a natural course of event for those of us who make pop music. Artists mix and match different genres as they grow, and the music develops as the people of its time listen to it.”

He also added, “I’ve been listening to a ton of music lately, and thanks to the times we live in, if I listen to a song a few times, they recommend me more songs in a similar style.”

He concluded by saying, “And after listening to them, I realized the style of hip hop is also changing and is splitting off into different offshoots. Other than hip hop, I also listen to a lot of instrumental music. I’ve always liked Hans Zimmer’s music. There have been many times where a movie I like turns out to have music by Hans Zimmer.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles to invoke ‘a stroke’ as king against Prince Harry

Prince Charles to invoke ‘a stroke’ as king against Prince Harry
Sarah Ferguson spills the beans on the ‘biggest honor’ of her life

Sarah Ferguson spills the beans on the ‘biggest honor’ of her life
The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people

The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people
Peter Phillips reveals the ‘worst part’ of Prince Philip’s funeral

Peter Phillips reveals the ‘worst part’ of Prince Philip’s funeral
Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music

Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music
BTS’ Jimin weighs in on unknowingly harboring resentment, pain

BTS’ Jimin weighs in on unknowingly harboring resentment, pain
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds adorably recreate their first date decade later

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds adorably recreate their first date decade later
Guns N’ Roses release first covid-era show ‘November Rain’

Guns N’ Roses release first covid-era show ‘November Rain’
BTS’ Jimin unveils downsides of earning a lot of money very young

BTS’ Jimin unveils downsides of earning a lot of money very young
Johnny Depp gets decisive victory against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp gets decisive victory against ex-wife Amber Heard
Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious

Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious
Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Latest

view all