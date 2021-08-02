 
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson spills the beans on the ‘biggest honor’ of her life

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Sarah Ferguson recently addressed one of the biggest highlights and honors of her life, becoming a member of the royal family.

She addressed it all during her interview with the Sunday Times, “Growing up I always wanted to be an Olympic showjumper. I never dreamt I would be a princess.”

“When I married Prince Andrew I became a public figure and it was the greatest honour. When you marry into the family you give up your anonymity, and that comes with challenges but also opportunities.”

During the course of her interview, the Duchess of York also referenced her shortcomings and addressed all the lessons she learned as a result of her marriage to Prince Andrew.

“In terms of my own mental health, I have always had to work very hard on that because I am a very sensitive person and I take things personally.”

She concluded by saying, “I really did mind when all those terrible articles were written about me, and sometimes still are. I have a therapist and I rely on friendship, my family and my work to keep me focused on what’s important.”

