 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish explains her difficulty with body image

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Billie Eilish explains her difficulty with body image

American music superstar Billie Eilish opened up about her inner battle, saying she has a 'terrible relationship' with her body.

The 19-year-old musician said she has to dissociate herself from her self-image to avoid the mental state that is likely to affect her onstage performance.

"I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything — they can be really unflattering," Billie Eilish told The Guardian.

"In pictures, they look like I don’t even know what. I just completely separate the two. Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate."

Billie Eilish expressed her exasperation, saying she is unable to understand that why society is so obsessed with bodies.

"I mean, we only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop," the Grammy-winning singer philosophies.

"We only need them to survive. It’s ridiculous that anybody even cares about bodies at all. Like, why? Why do we care? You know, when you really think about it?"

Watch Billie Eilish's recently released MV from her latest album Happier Than Ever: 


More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish looks set to top album charts with Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish looks set to top album charts with Happier Than Ever
Prince Harry’s ‘running commentary’ for memoir put on blast

Prince Harry’s ‘running commentary’ for memoir put on blast
Kate Middleton working to ‘pacify’ Meghan Markle drama after Lilibet’s death

Kate Middleton working to ‘pacify’ Meghan Markle drama after Lilibet’s death
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘utterly nervous’ over Prince George’s future

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘utterly nervous’ over Prince George’s future
Kate Middleton, Prince William risk losing precious moments with Prince George, Charlotte

Kate Middleton, Prince William risk losing precious moments with Prince George, Charlotte
Reese Witherspoon announces the sale of ‘Hello Sunshine’ media company

Reese Witherspoon announces the sale of ‘Hello Sunshine’ media company
The Weeknd touches on ‘blurred’ personal vs. professional lines

The Weeknd touches on ‘blurred’ personal vs. professional lines
Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s ‘guts’ for US presidential bid

Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s ‘guts’ for US presidential bid
Prince Charles to invoke ‘a stroke’ as king against Prince Harry

Prince Charles to invoke ‘a stroke’ as king against Prince Harry
Sarah Ferguson spills the beans on the ‘biggest honor’ of her life

Sarah Ferguson spills the beans on the ‘biggest honor’ of her life
The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people

The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people
Suga reminisces over BTS’ genre jump over the years: ‘We all grew’

Suga reminisces over BTS’ genre jump over the years: ‘We all grew’

Latest

view all