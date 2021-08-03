Billie Eilish explains her difficulty with body image

American music superstar Billie Eilish opened up about her inner battle, saying she has a 'terrible relationship' with her body.



The 19-year-old musician said she has to dissociate herself from her self-image to avoid the mental state that is likely to affect her onstage performance.

"I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything — they can be really unflattering," Billie Eilish told The Guardian.

"In pictures, they look like I don’t even know what. I just completely separate the two. Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate."

Billie Eilish expressed her exasperation, saying she is unable to understand that why society is so obsessed with bodies.

"I mean, we only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop," the Grammy-winning singer philosophies.

"We only need them to survive. It’s ridiculous that anybody even cares about bodies at all. Like, why? Why do we care? You know, when you really think about it?"

Watch Billie Eilish's recently released MV from her latest album Happier Than Ever:



