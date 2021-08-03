 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck treating relationship as a ‘second chance at love’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Hollywood's power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are moving forward with their relationship at a swifter pace than one would have imagined. 

HollywoodLife cited sources who revealed that the pair amidst their European getaway, are treating this as a second chance at true love as they remain inseparable.

An insider revealed that the Hustlers star has “never loved anyone the way she loved Ben and he feels the same about her.”

The source revealed further that the Batman actor’s friends are of the belief that his rekindled relationship with the singer “really could be it for them. It’s like they picked up right where they left off and no time has passed for either of them.”

They went on to reveal that the couple is being “very quiet about when they are coming back. Right now they’re just enjoying their trip and having the best time relaxing and aren’t thinking about anything other than being together.”

