Ellen Pompeo to say goodbye to acting career post 'Grey's Anatomy?'

Ellen Pompeo said she plans on expanding her profession beyond the acting career.

The actress said she will most probably not act once Grey's Anatomy comes to an end.

While talking on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, Ellen revealed, "I'm not saying I'll never act again. I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career."

"I'm more entrepreneurial at this stage. I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting [a] business. That's an area of growth that I'm excited about, using my brain in a different way."

Ellen said working in Hollywood is not as glamourous as it appears.

"Sitting around in trailers, traveling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver," she described, "I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 at night and wait to shoot scenes and have AD's knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch."

She added, "It's for the young at heart. It's for the youth!"