Tuesday Aug 03 2021
Royal expert says Meghan and Harry at risk of going out of currency

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

'Once these book deals are done, then what is Meghan and Harry's currency?' asks the expert 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might go out of business, royal expert Katie Nicholl fears.

The royal editor of Vanity Fair said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might go bankrupt.

"I think the biggest threat to Harry and Meghan, once these book deals are done and the podcasts are done and Spotify, then what is their currency?"

However, Nicholl said Harry will bounce back with whatever he chooses to reveal in his memoir.

"This book will make the royal family very nervous as will many events of the future.

"But it will come good for them because the royal family will always be the royal family.

"So I suppose there is a level of comfort in that, when you see how history has played out until now," Nicholl added.

