 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans gives hilarious response to Lizzo's claim of expecting his baby

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Chris Evans gives hilarious response to Lizzos claim of expecting his baby

Chris Evans seems to be on board for parenthood with Lizzo.

The Captain America star responded to the rapper's Tik Tok video hilariously declaring that she is expecting his baby.

In the direct message, the 40-year-old said that his mother will be overjoyed over the news.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol," he said.

"Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol," he added.

To this, the singer went wild as she finally got his undivided attention.

"OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT!" Lizzo wrote in the caption of her latest video. "

"NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?!" she jokingly asked.

Last week, the 33-year-old had humourously responded to a fan on TikTok saying that she was pregnant with the Avengers star's baby.

"Lizzo baby … we know you're [pregnant] and we know it's Chris Evans' now spill the tea," the fan teased in their comment.

The comment comes after she revealed that she'd slipped into his Twitter DMs on a drunk night. 

More From Entertainment:

Jason Momoa shares that this Game of Thrones question left him feeling icky

Jason Momoa shares that this Game of Thrones question left him feeling icky
Royal expert says Meghan and Harry at risk of going out of currency

Royal expert says Meghan and Harry at risk of going out of currency

Blackstone and Hudson Pacific plan on creating UK film studios worth $1 billion

Blackstone and Hudson Pacific plan on creating UK film studios worth $1 billion
Ellen Pompeo to say goodbye to acting career post 'Grey's Anatomy?'

Ellen Pompeo to say goodbye to acting career post 'Grey's Anatomy?'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck got flirty during jewelry shopping in Italy

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck got flirty during jewelry shopping in Italy

Disney slammed by Times Up over ‘gendered character attack’ on Scarlett Johansson

Disney slammed by Times Up over ‘gendered character attack’ on Scarlett Johansson

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck treating relationship as a ‘second chance at love’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck treating relationship as a ‘second chance at love’
Sarah Ferguson defends Jack Brooksbank's controversial yacht photos going viral

Sarah Ferguson defends Jack Brooksbank's controversial yacht photos going viral

North West, Penelope Disick sell outdoor lemonade, jewelry over the weekend

North West, Penelope Disick sell outdoor lemonade, jewelry over the weekend
Rebel Wilson recreates Britney Spears' '(You Drive Me) Crazy' music video

Rebel Wilson recreates Britney Spears' '(You Drive Me) Crazy' music video
Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee official emblem unveiled

Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee official emblem unveiled
Kathy Griffin confirms lung cancer diagnosis: 'I'm gonna be just fine'

Kathy Griffin confirms lung cancer diagnosis: 'I'm gonna be just fine'

Latest

view all