Chris Evans gives hilarious response to Lizzo's claim of expecting his baby

Chris Evans seems to be on board for parenthood with Lizzo.

The Captain America star responded to the rapper's Tik Tok video hilariously declaring that she is expecting his baby.

In the direct message, the 40-year-old said that his mother will be overjoyed over the news.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol," he said.

"Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol," he added.

To this, the singer went wild as she finally got his undivided attention.

"OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT!" Lizzo wrote in the caption of her latest video. "

"NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?!" she jokingly asked.

Last week, the 33-year-old had humourously responded to a fan on TikTok saying that she was pregnant with the Avengers star's baby.

"Lizzo baby … we know you're [pregnant] and we know it's Chris Evans' now spill the tea," the fan teased in their comment.

The comment comes after she revealed that she'd slipped into his Twitter DMs on a drunk night.