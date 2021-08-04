Jennifer Aniston reveals her stance on COVID-19 vaccines

Jennifer Aniston shared her thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines, saying that she has recently cut unvaccinated people out of her life.

Taking an extreme stance against the 'anti-vaxxers', the star told InStyle that people who 'don't listen to the facts' are basing their decision off of 'fear or propaganda'.



The Friends alum said: 'I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.'

In May, Aniston proudly declared on Instagram that she'd gotten her second dose of the vaccine and encouraged others to do the same.

