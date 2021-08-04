 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Jennifer Aniston reveals her stance on COVID-19 vaccines

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Jennifer Aniston shared her thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines, saying that she has recently cut unvaccinated people out of her life.

Taking an extreme stance against the 'anti-vaxxers', the star told InStyle that people who 'don't listen to the facts' are basing their decision off of 'fear or propaganda'.

The Friends alum said: 'I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.' 

In May, Aniston proudly declared on Instagram that she'd gotten her second dose of the vaccine and encouraged others to do the same.

Aniston also shared her stunning pictures to mesmerise fans with her styling sense, looking out of this world in chic outfits. 

Jennifer Aniston revealed in a new interview that she's been forced to cull friends from her circle who 'refused' to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

