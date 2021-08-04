 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan turns 40, receives love and a surprise gift from Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Meghan turns 40, receives love and a surprise gift from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, who turned 40 on Wednesday (August 4) received love and  a surprise gift from her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly holding an intimate party at her £11million mansion she shares with Prince Harry in Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan's hubby Prince Harry has a sweet plan to make her big day more special as he ordered a special cake for the event.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly bought Meghan 'ludicrous' cake as royals snubbed from birthday bash.

According to previous repots, Meghan's mom Doria, as well as close friends Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney were expected to attend the bash, but no other Royal Family members have been invited.

More From Entertainment:

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology for anti-gay remarks

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology for anti-gay remarks
Raj Kundra’s bail plea rejected in pornographic case

Raj Kundra’s bail plea rejected in pornographic case
James Gunn opens up about directing DC film with Z-list villains, 'Suicide Squad'

James Gunn opens up about directing DC film with Z-list villains, 'Suicide Squad'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get emotional as they reunite in UK

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get emotional as they reunite in UK
Meghan Markle may use friendship with Kamala Harris and Obamas to 'promote her political ambitions'

Meghan Markle may use friendship with Kamala Harris and Obamas to 'promote her political ambitions'
Prince Harry suffers 'psychological blow' over losing his royal patronages, claims expert

Prince Harry suffers 'psychological blow' over losing his royal patronages, claims expert
BTS makes new record with Butter

BTS makes new record with Butter
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spread colour of love as they enjoy romantic road trip

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spread colour of love as they enjoy romantic road trip
Victoria Beckham leaves fans divided as she shares her new royal-styled dress

Victoria Beckham leaves fans divided as she shares her new royal-styled dress
DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga delight fans as they announce new album ‘Love for Sale'

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga delight fans as they announce new album ‘Love for Sale'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to TikTok videos of a lookalike: 'It freaked me out'

Jennifer Aniston reacts to TikTok videos of a lookalike: 'It freaked me out'

Latest

view all