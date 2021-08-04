Meghan turns 40, receives love and a surprise gift from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, who turned 40 on Wednesday (August 4) received love and a surprise gift from her husband Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly holding an intimate party at her £11million mansion she shares with Prince Harry in Santa Barbara, California.



Meghan's hubby Prince Harry has a sweet plan to make her big day more special as he ordered a special cake for the event.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly bought Meghan 'ludicrous' cake as royals snubbed from birthday bash.

According to previous repots, Meghan's mom Doria, as well as close friends Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney were expected to attend the bash, but no other Royal Family members have been invited.

