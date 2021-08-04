Jennifer Aniston thought she was being ‘mocked’ on SNL by Vanessa Bayer

American actor Jennifer Aniston is blown away by Vanessa Bayer’s impersonation skills.

During a chat with InStyle’s Laura Brown, the Friends actor was asked about who does her best impression.

Aniston answered: “Vanessa Bayer on 'Saturday Night Live.'"

"I remember someone saying, 'Did you see the impression of you on 'SNL?' My first response was, 'What? No, I'm not impression [-worthy],’” said Aniston.

“They played it for me and [gasps], 'That is so not the way I sound.'"

"Then I was like, 'Uh, oh. Oh, I see.’ Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I'm being made fun of,” she continued.

“That's always the gut instinct: 'They're making fun of me,’” she added.