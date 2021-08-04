 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Jennifer Aniston thought she was being ‘mocked’ on SNL by Vanessa Bayer

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

American actor Jennifer Aniston is blown away by Vanessa Bayer’s impersonation skills.

During a chat with InStyle’s Laura Brown, the Friends actor was asked about who does her best impression.

Aniston answered: “Vanessa Bayer on 'Saturday Night Live.'"

"I remember someone saying, 'Did you see the impression of you on 'SNL?' My first response was, 'What? No, I'm not impression [-worthy],’” said Aniston.

“They played it for me and [gasps], 'That is so not the way I sound.'"

"Then I was like, 'Uh, oh. Oh, I see.’ Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I'm being made fun of,” she continued.

“That's always the gut instinct: 'They're making fun of me,’” she added. 

