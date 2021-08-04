Jennifer Aniston calls media intrusion in Britney Spears' life 'heartbreaking'

Jennifer Aniston said media scrutiny faced by the pop icon in the 90s was unfortunate

Jennifer Aniston came forth calling out media scrutiny that ruined Britney Spears' life, terming it 'heartbreaking.'



The Morning Show actress said the media scrutiny that the pop icon and other female artists faced in the 90s was unfortunate.

"The media took advantage of that, capitalized on them, and it ultimately cost them their sanity. It’s so heartbreaking," Aniston told InStyle.

Revealing how she was saved from the wrath of media at a young age, Aniston credited her 'strict' mother for it.

"[They were] feeding on young, impressionable girls. Half of these kids started on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club. I was lucky enough to be raised by a very strict mother. The priorities were not about becoming a famous person. It was, ‘Study your craft, learn what you’re doing, don’t just go out there and get lucky."

The Friends alum went on to explain why it was easy for the media to target young girls like Spears, "I think that [Spears’s] group of girls as teens didn’t have any kind of ‘Who am I?’ They were being defined by this outside source."