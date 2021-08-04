Khloé Kardashian 'happy' to live single life without Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is paying no heed to her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s advances as she is just focused on parenting their daughter True Thompson.

A source told People that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is "happy" to be just co-parenting with the NBA baller and is not thinking about getting back with him again.

"Khloé and Tristan are not back together," the insider says.

"They get along well though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now."

The source continues, "He can be very charming and he definitely keeps trying to get her back. She just won't go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True."

In June, Khloe had called off her relationship after Tristan’s alleged infidelity with Instagram model Sydney Chase.