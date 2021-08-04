Why Normani was 'terrified' of her father listening to new song Wild Side

Normani admitted that she was terrified to let her dad listen to her latest track Wild Side.

Speaking on The Ebro Show on Apple Music, the 25-year-old said she was not on board with her dad listening to the new single because of its sexual connotations.

"I was so terrified to play this song for my dad… terrified… oh my goodness….avoiding it, he kept asking to hear the record because everyone else heard it but he didn't hear it," she said.

"And my dad is my biggest fan... he works nightshifts. He hustles for his family and so to get through the night sometimes he listens to all my records and he was dying to listen to this one and I was just like 'Dad, um, I'll play it for you later.'"

However, to her surprise her father was a big fan of it.

"He was like 'That [expletive] is hard,' he's like 'that [expletive] is fire' and he told me all the time, every single day, I kid you not: he's like 'Are you ready to take over the world? Are you ready to take over the world?'" she said.

"He loves the song, he loves the record."