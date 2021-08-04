Nas teams up with Eminem for a song in new album

Nas has announced the release date for his new album "King's Disease II'. According to the New York rapper, the new album, which is the follow-up to 2020's "King Disease" will release on Friday.

The rapper took to social media and revealed the back cover for the incoming LP, which features a 15-song tracklist.

The tracklist shared on Instagram also shows a collaboration between Nas and Detroit rapper Eminem.

Other songs include ‘The Pressure’, ’40 Side’, ‘Store Run’, ‘Moments’, ‘Count Me In’ and ‘Nas Is Good’.

