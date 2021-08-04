 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Web Desk

Fetty Wap touches hearts after dedicating post to 4-year-old daughter after death

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Fetty Wap touches hearts after dedicating post to 4-year-old daughter after death

Fetty Wap has touched hearts after he shared a post for his four-year-old daughter who passed away recently.

The 30-year-old penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to his little girl Lauren, three days after her mother Turquoise Miami revealed her child’s passing on social media.

On the post he shared an adorable photo of the little girl smiling from ear-to-ear along with a heartfelt note reading: "Hey mini me I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend."

It has yet to be confirmed what caused Lauren’s death and when exactly it happened.

As per reports Fetty dedicated his July 25 Rolling Loud Miami performance to his little girl.

He is also the father to five other children.

Take a look:



