Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Emma Roberts touches on the ‘polarizing’ negatives of social media

Hollywood actor Emma Roberts recently weighed in on the “dark and polarizing” impact of the internet revealed some of her ‘limitations’.

The actor got candid during her interview with Bustle and was quoted saying, “We live our whole lives online now. Sharing on social media has always been something that I've loved, but I always err on the lesser side because you can't take back anything you've shared online. Even when a post is taken down, it still lives somewhere.”

While Roberts is cautious about what she shares online, she loves getting to “interact with fans and share stuff with my friends.”

“But I try to keep it limited to books or fashion or vacations. The internet can be such a dark and polarizing place, so my corner of the internet I try to keep lighthearted and fun, because that's what I like to see on Instagram.”

