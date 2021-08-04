 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

It may not be the end for Simone Biles as she is open to return to the Olympics in the future.

Speaking on an episode of the Today show, the 24-year-old said that she is "leaving the door open" for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

However, she added that she was in no rush to make a decision.

"I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in, and kind of recognize what I've done with my career because after 2016, I didn't get to do that."

"Life just happens so quickly and now I have a greater appreciation for life after everything that's happened in the last five years," Biles said.

Meanwhile, the athlete who won the bronze medal for beam in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics told reporters: "I'm still trying to process this Olympics, and then we have [the] tour after. And so Paris is definitely not in my mind frame because there are so many things I have to work on for myself first."

