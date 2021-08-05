Miley Cyrus wants to educate Dababy after his ‘homophobic’ rant, urges people not to cancel him

Singing sensation Miley Cyrus urged people not to ‘cancel’ Dababy after rapper’s misinformed comments about gay men and Aids while on stage at a festival.

The singer has got in touch with the rapper in order to ‘educate’ him after his ‘homophobic’ rant, offering to help him have a better understanding of HIV and Aids.



The star, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, came under fire for launching into a vile rant on stage at Rolling Loud. He reportedly told the crowd the incorrect claim that HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases kill within weeks.

Miley spoke out on Instagram not to slate the musician. She wrote: ‘@DaBaby check your DMS – would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!’

In a longer statement on social media, Miley added: ‘As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness.



‘The internet can fuel a lot fo hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection.

‘It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.’



She added: ‘There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress!. Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!'

DaBaby was widely slated on social media for his remarks, with the likes of Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa hitting back at his comments. The rapper was also dropped from multiple festivals including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.