Miley Cyrus speaks up against cancel culture after DaBaby comes under fire

Cyrus said people should encourage others to grow and learn instead of simply cancelling them

Miley Cyrus has come to rapper DaBaby's rescue after he issued an apology over his homophobic comments.



The singer said people should encourage others to grow and learn instead of simply cancelling them.

"As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," the musician began an Instagram message on Wednesday.

Cyrus, who came out as queer earlier, added, "The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture...but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection."

Her statement continued, "It's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds."

As she explained, "There's no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress!"

The Disney alum said "knowledge is power" and that there is always room to grow. She concluded, "I know I still have so much to learn."