Thursday Aug 05 2021
Luke Bryan’s mom details humble beginnings: 'It all started with karaoke'

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

The mother of Lyricist and singer Luke Bryan recently tugged at heartstrings while speaking out about the singer’s humble beginnings.

All revelations have been made in the 45-year-old’s personal docuseries Like Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

There his mother shared details from his childhood in Leesburg, Georgia, as well as his adolescence in Nashville, Tennessee.

As part of an exclusive clip obtained by IMBDtv, Luke’s mother was quoted saying, “It all started with karaoke. Santa Claus would bring you [a] karaoke machine. Luke could actually sing and entertain.”

During the course of the series, the singer also chimed in and referenced his love for the Christmas gift and admitted, “I had a karaoke machine that I could plug my guitar into when I was 14 or 15. I would go play gigs and I would sing through that karaoke machine… It was all we had."

