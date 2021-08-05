Kelly Clarkson ‘facing forward' amid divorce proceedings from Brandon Blackstock

Sources recently got candid about Kelly Clarkson’s forward facing attitude in light of her high stakes divorce proceedings from Brandon Blackstock.

The source got candid during their interview with People magazine, “Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward. She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them.”

The insider concluded by saying, “The court order is what it is. It is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out.”