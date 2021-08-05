 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson ‘facing forward' amid divorce proceedings from Brandon Blackstock

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Kelly Clarkson ‘facing forward amid divorce proceedings from Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson ‘facing forward' amid divorce proceedings from Brandon Blackstock

Sources recently got candid about Kelly Clarkson’s forward facing attitude in light of her high stakes divorce proceedings from Brandon Blackstock.

The source got candid during their interview with People magazine, “Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward. She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them.”

The insider concluded by saying, “The court order is what it is. It is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Jennifer Lopez's red carpet skills

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Jennifer Lopez's red carpet skills

Luke Bryan’s mom details humble beginnings: 'It all started with karaoke'

Luke Bryan’s mom details humble beginnings: 'It all started with karaoke'
Paris Hilton weighs in on desire to embrace motherhood

Paris Hilton weighs in on desire to embrace motherhood
Malala reacts to Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy's light-hearted video

Malala reacts to Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy's light-hearted video

Kris Jenner emotionally bids farewell to famed KUWTK crib

Kris Jenner emotionally bids farewell to famed KUWTK crib

Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy accused of mocking Queen Elizabeth in birthday video

Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy accused of mocking Queen Elizabeth in birthday video
Selena featured in new U.S. comic book

Selena featured in new U.S. comic book
Olivia Rodrigo reacts to Britney Spears’ manipulative conservatorship

Olivia Rodrigo reacts to Britney Spears’ manipulative conservatorship
Comedian Louis C.K. announces comeback tour

Comedian Louis C.K. announces comeback tour
Ryan Reynolds gushes over Mariah Carey for giving 'Free Guy' inspiration

Ryan Reynolds gushes over Mariah Carey for giving 'Free Guy' inspiration

Chrissy Teigen did not apologise for bullying me: Farrah Abraham

Chrissy Teigen did not apologise for bullying me: Farrah Abraham
Meghan and Harry 'nearly' set up camp in New Zealand after royal departure

Meghan and Harry 'nearly' set up camp in New Zealand after royal departure

Latest

view all