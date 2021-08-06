 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Prince Harry’s new memoir to leave no memoir unscathed

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry’s memoir will end up leaving ‘no member unscathed within the royal family.

This claim has been brought forward by royal editor Russell Myers and during his interview on the Pod Save the Queen podcast he claimed, “Nobody is going to come off unscathed here. Maybe this is some sort of therapy for Harry where he can unburden himself, but nobody in the Royal Family is going to come off unscathed.”

He also added, “And that's why there is going to be such a degree of nervousness about this book.”

“People in the palace will say Harry is not duty bound to tell us what he is doing at any stage, but he obviously made those promises of upholding the values of the Queen. Is this in keeping with holding up the values?”

“On the one hand you could say he is being true to himself, he is using it as a form of therapy, doing it for charity. On the other hand, is it potentially trashing your family?”

