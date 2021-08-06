Fans do double take after seeing striking similarities in Kane West, North

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have always had a keen eye on the Karadashian-Jenner clan’s children.

This is apparent when the kids are swarmed with adorable comments whenever the family post photos of them.

In particular Kim’s children have been given significant attention due to a plethora of reasons.

This time fans could not get over how im’s oldest child North West looked strikingly similar to her famous father Kanye West.

"Wow all of the west kids got their cheeks and smile from their dad, especially North," one user said.



"She’s his twin in looks and personality,"another user wrote.

The user may be on to something as the little one also she is also interested in the same things as her father like music and fashion.