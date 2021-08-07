Kanye West says Kim Kardashian still loves him in new DONDA album song

Kanye West got personal about his marriage with Kim Kardashian at DONDA event

Kanye West unveiled a new song at DONDA listening party on Thursday wherein he claimed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is 'still in love with him.'



Getting personal about his marriage with the reality TV star, the 44-year-old sang the song titled Lord I Need You— which references the couple's ongoing divorce and the impact it's had on him.

"Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," West rapped on the track, indicating about how Kim attended both of his listening parties with their children.

Kanye also sang the updated lyrics of the song Love Unconditionally.

The track begins with the voice of the rapper's late mother Donda West, who died in 2007 at the age of 58, offering words of advice about love and marriage.

"Two lessons that he passed along to his children," his mother says in the track. "The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally."