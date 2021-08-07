Kate Middleton says she's honoured to be part of photography exhibition at Imperial War Museums

Kate Middleton Friday said she was honoured to be part of the new new photography exhibition at the Imperial War Museums in London.

Using the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the wife of Prime William shared multiple photos of the portraits of the survivors of holocaust and their families.

She wrote, "Displayed for the very first time, these powerful photographs capture the special connections between Holocaust survivors and the younger generations of their families, and remind us of our collective responsibility to ensure their stories live on."



She added, "The photographs present a group of survivors who made the UK their home after beginnings marked by unimaginable loss and trauma. While offering a space to remember and share their stories, these portraits are a celebration of the full lives they have lived and the special legacy which their children and grandchildren will carry into the future."

The Instagram post also had a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge.