Expert who wrote Meghan Markle is rude about royal family says nobody justifies Duchess' behavior

A royal expert who said Meghan Markle was rude about the royal family has claimed that she received an 'amazing response to her tweet" about the Duchess of Sussex on her latest video.

"Anyone else think that Meghan and her friend Melissa McCartney were mocking the Queen in the birthday video? Both holding old fashioned cup and saucer like Meg used in her blog after 1st meeting with queen. Melissa sipping from the cup wearing fancy hat and gloves?," Angela wrote a day after Meghan's birthday.



She added, "The mockery shows what she thinks of the Royal Family. She's got what she wanted and is confident she can outsmart us all. We just have to wait for Harry's outpouring in his memoir."

Angela, a royal biographer and commentator, on Friday said she received 8,100 comments on Daily Mail website alone. "I skimmed through lots of them and couldn't find one that justified Meghan's behaviour."