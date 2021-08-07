 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought ‘a lot of baggage’ into Hollywood dream

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle risk jeopardizing their US dream by the old baggage they dragged across the continent with.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Daniela Elsa who penned a News.com.au article that read, “What defines them today is not their hard graft but the tumult and drama they have unleashed on the royal house and his family.”

“A lot can change in 15 months especially when Harry and Meghan have spent the better part of this year sharing their 'truth' with all the pent-up urgency of a recently divorced yoga teacher who has taken up journaling.”

“Yes, they might have demonstrated again and again their eagerness to throw themselves into charitable work but what defines them today is not their hard graft but the tumult and drama they have unleashed on the royal house and his family.”

“What that means is that the couple no longer simply bring with them the magic stardust of royalty but more baggage than a Louis Vuitton warehouse.”

