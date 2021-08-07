 
Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked’ by Prince Harry’s attacks on the Firm

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly heartbroken seeing Prince Harry’s constant quips about her parenting tactics for Prince Charles.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert, Matthew Dennison.

During his interview with Us Weekly, he was quoted saying, “She has barely had any time to herself since the interview.”

“The Queen has always had a soft spot for Harry and looked out for him, so [she] is incredibly hurt and shocked that it has come to this.”

This news comes just shortly after Prince Harry blasted the Firm’s parenting style in his podcast interview with Dax Shepard.

During his interview with the actor Prince Harry wore his heart on his sleeve and admitted, “I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting.”

“If I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically.”

