Bob Odenkirk gives health update after surviving cardiac arrest last month

Bob Odenkirk wrote that he is doing great after surviving a heart attack in July

Hollywood star Bob Odenkirk has given a health update after he suffered a cardiac arrest last month.

Taking to Twitter, the actor, 58, wrote that he is doing great after surviving a heart attack in July on the sets of his show, Better Call Saul, in New Mexico.

“I am doing great. I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better,” he wrote.

“Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!” he added.

Odenkirk was rushed to hospital due to "a heart-related incident" while filming in New Mexico on Tuesday, according to a statement released to US media.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition... He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him," it added.

Odenkirk, 58, was filming the final season of the show in which he plays luckless protagonist Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer and conman who transitions to an eventually prominent defense attorney under the name Saul Goodman.

The show is a spin-off of critically acclaimed Breaking Bad, widely regarded as one of the greatest television series ever made.

In that show, Odenkirk plays the lawyer for schoolteacher turned drug dealer Walter White.

Entertainment publication TMZ said Odenkirk "went down" on set and was "immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance."