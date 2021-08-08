 
Quentin Tarantino never shared a penny with his mother for this reason

American director and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino is opening up about his mother's discouraging remarks towards his writing career. 

Speaking with Brian Koppelman on his podcast, The Moment, the Oscar-winner revealed that he vowed as a kid to never share his earned money with his mother after he becomes successful.

Tarantino revealed that his mother used to consider his writing screenplays as an act of rebellion.

At the age of 12, the Tarantino reportedly wrote a script called, “Captain Peachfuzz and the Anchovy Bandit” and was scolded by his mother.

“she was bitching at me… about that…. and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s–t is over!'”

Tarantino recalled, “And when she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head, and I go, ‘OK, lady. When I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.”

Koppelman then asked Tarantino, “Did you stick to that?”

“Yeah, yeah,” Tarantino said. “I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house."

