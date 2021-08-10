 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid showcases her toned abs in a kissy lips crop top during a walk in NYC

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Bella Hadid showcases her toned abs in a kissy lips crop top during a walk in NYC

Supermodel Bella Hadid dropped jaws in a pair of low-rise jeans and a kissy lips crop top as she stepped out in NYC this weekend.

The 24-year -old looked smashing as she showed off her rock-hard abs in a stunning white crop top with pink kissy lips all over it styled with a pair of low-rise baggy black jeans.

Gigi Hadid's sister wore a famous brand hat, black Sneakers. She completed her look with a diamond pinky ring and necklace.The model also covered her face with a black face mask.

Bella Hadid showcases her toned abs in a kissy lips crop top during a walk in NYC

Bella Hadid amazed onlookers with her fashion choice and incredible physique during her latest outing in New York.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp to be honored with Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival

Johnny Depp to be honored with Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck squeeze in ‘as much time as possible’ before the fall

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck squeeze in ‘as much time as possible’ before the fall
Prince Harry branded Meghan Markle’s ‘court jester’

Prince Harry branded Meghan Markle’s ‘court jester’
Why the royal website ‘took weeks’ to include Lilibet in the line of succession

Why the royal website ‘took weeks’ to include Lilibet in the line of succession

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send ‘tempers flaring’ with public moves

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send ‘tempers flaring’ with public moves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘trolling the world’ via Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘trolling the world’ via Archie, Lilibet
Princess Eugenie to ‘devastate’ Queen with public support to Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie to ‘devastate’ Queen with public support to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton warned to avoid Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project

Kate Middleton warned to avoid Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project
Nick Jonas announces the Jersey Boys musical plans

Nick Jonas announces the Jersey Boys musical plans
Lucy Hale announces plans to remove matching tattoo: ‘I’m sorry sis!’

Lucy Hale announces plans to remove matching tattoo: ‘I’m sorry sis!’
Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer biopsy results

Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer biopsy results
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lost £15m since royal split: source

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lost £15m since royal split: source

Latest

view all