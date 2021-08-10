 
Jennifer Lopez to wow fans with her performance at NYC event

Jennifer Lopez is all set to enthrall fans at Global Citizen Live in New York City's Central Park on September 25.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez to our Central Park stage on September 25th to continue our impact together," said Katie Hill, senior vice president of Global Citizen in a press release.

"Ms. Lopez's involvement in Global Citizen Live is a wonderful progression from our partnership during the Vax Live campaign, event, and primetime broadcast. With her help, we were able to secure 26 million Covid-19 vaccine doses but our work for vaccine equity continues as the pandemic continues to spread," Hill added.

The event is timed to the United Nations' General Assembly scheduled for late September and will feature events in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles and Sydney.

Ben Affleck's sweetheart previously joined the VAX Live concert in May when she performed at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and opened her performance with a cover of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." 

Jennifer Lopez quickly responded on Global Citizen's Instagram account regarding her performance announcement, writing, "Can't wait! See you soon NYC!"

