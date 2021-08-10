Khloe Kardashian talks about ‘torturous’, ‘indescribable’ migraines

Khloe Kardashian has talked about ‘torturous and indescribable’ migraines after she pushed back a meeting due to it and everyone rolled their eyes.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter and said “I wish people understood how debilitating migraines can be. I get so frustrated when people tell me to push through and it’s just a bad headache. if only they knew!! That feeling is torturous and indescribable.”

She further revealed “I can’t believe I left home without my migraine medication.”

Khloe continued in another tweet “I feel perfectly fine now. I took my medication and I’m good to go. I have something at frustrated with people diminishing someone else’s pain.”

“I am totally fine now. There’s no way I could be on my phone if I was still experiencing my migraine. I was simply venting because I had to push back a meeting due to my migraine. when I apologized and explained why I couldn’t make it earlier, everyone sort of rolled their eyes.”

Kardashian has talked about her struggle with migraines, which dates all the way back to middle school, several times.