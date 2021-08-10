 
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian talks about ‘torturous’, ‘indescribable’ migraines

Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Khloe Kardashian has talked about ‘torturous and indescribable’ migraines after she pushed back a meeting due to it and everyone rolled their eyes.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter and said “I wish people understood how debilitating migraines can be. I get so frustrated when people tell me to push through and it’s just a bad headache. if only they knew!! That feeling is torturous and indescribable.”

She further revealed “I can’t believe I left home without my migraine medication.”

Khloe continued in another tweet “I feel perfectly fine now. I took my medication and I’m good to go. I have something at frustrated with people diminishing someone else’s pain.”

“I am totally fine now. There’s no way I could be on my phone if I was still experiencing my migraine. I was simply venting because I had to push back a meeting due to my migraine. when I apologized and explained why I couldn’t make it earlier, everyone sort of rolled their eyes.”

Kardashian has talked about her struggle with migraines, which dates all the way back to middle school, several times.

