Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Nick Cannon responds to trolls slamming him for having seven children

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Nick Cannon was asked why does he have so many children with various women
Nick Cannon came forth lashing out at people criticising him for having seven children. 

The singer made an appearance on The Breakfast Club, where he was asked why does he have so many children that too with various women.

According to Just Jared, Cannon responded with, “Why do people question it? That’s a eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas…that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life.”

He further said, "I've learned so much just from my children. I really just love being around my kids," he told the hosts.

"That youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time." 

When asked about "different baby mothers", Cannon went into a lengthy explanation of why it shouldn't matter in the first place. 

“The idea that a man should have one woman…we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. It’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage but if we go back to what that’s about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land,” he continued. 

“I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We created a beautiful entity," he said.

