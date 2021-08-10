McDonald's teams up with Saweetie to curate signature meal

Saweetie and popular burger chain McDonald’s have teamed up to create her own signature meal.

Following in the footsteps of her fellow musicians like Travis Scott, J Balvin and BTS, the singer’s meal will be available in all restaurants across the United States.

The 28-year-old will kick off the launch by stopping by a Lynwood, California McDonald's.

For those wondering, the meal consists of a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium Sprite to drink.

It is also accompanied by two of her favourite sauces, sweet n sour and barbeque.

In the promo ad the singer gave a plethora of ideas to her fans on how they can eat the meal.

She was seen putting a layer of fries on her Big Mac and putting on nuggets on a bun for a sandwich.

The singer ended the promo by saying "as long as you're doing you, you're doing the Saweetie meal".