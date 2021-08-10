 
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Web Desk

Britney Spears plans on posting less on Instagram because of bad press

Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

'Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me,' said Spears 

Britney Spears said she will now be posting less on Instagram because of the negative press she gets. 

The Toxic singer opened up about how the media has been “pretty nasty” to her over her social media accounts. 

In the caption for a video of food writer Jake Cohen making an avocado sandwich, Spears said she enjoyed sharing a glimpse of her life “in a system” where she felt “completely hopeless for so long.”

But, “Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on !!!!” she continued.

She continued, “As Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a nasty place.”

Spears did go on to praise Cohen’s work, writing, “This was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field!!!!”

In response, Gomez hailed Spears' decision. She gave her a shout-out commenting, “Love you @britneyspears! You’re welcome to come cook with me any time.”

Netflix faces defamation suit over racist portrayal of former Manhattan prosecutor

Khloe Kardashian narrates 'debilitating' experience with migraines

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow puts a ring on actor Louis Thornton-Allan

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock fighting over Montana ranch amid divorce war

'Prince William, Kate Middleton steering monarchy in different direction'

Nick Cannon responds to trolls slamming him for having seven children

Britney Spears loses bid to immediately remove dad Jamie from conservatorship

Queen arrives at Balmoral Castle for summer break

Khloe Kardashian talks about ‘torturous’, ‘indescribable’ migraines

Broadway revival of 'West Side Story' to remain shuttered: producer

Why Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was doomed from the start

Ellen DeGeneres gets emotional as her talk show comes to an end after scandal

