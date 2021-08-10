 
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Christina Applegate gets candid about battling multiple sclerosis: 'It's a tough road'

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

The actress, who has been vocal about her health, is a breast cancer survivor
Christina Applegate revealed she is battling multiple sclerosis, after previously defeating breast cancer.

The actress, who has been vocal about her health, said she needs to take a break from acting. 

Getting candid about her diagnosis, the Dead To Me star tweeted, "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she began. "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some [expletive] blocks it."

"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do," Applegate, a breast cancer survivor, continued. "So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

The actress earlier went through a double mastectomy in 2008 to beat breast cancer.

In 2017, she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. "My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that," she told Today at the time. "That's how I've taken control of everything."

"It's a relief. That's one other thing off the table," she noted. "Now, let's hope I don't get hit by a bus."

