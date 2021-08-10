Queen faces 'unprecedented' crisis as Prince Andrew embroils in sexual assault case

The Queen is facing intense pressure following the revelation that Virginia Roberts sued Prince Andrew alleging that he raped her when she was under 18 and committed other forms of sexual abuse.



According to royal correspondent Rupert Bell, the lawsuit is “unprecedented” in the monarch’s history.

Bell spoke to Talkradio saying that the Prince Andrew scandal is another "difficult situation" for the Queen in what has been "a very difficult year" for the monarch.

When asked if the royal family had ever faced a situation as such he responded, "I am not sure they have".

"I can't think of anything in my lifetime, anything like that.

"Of course they have been plenty of royal scandals along the way through history."