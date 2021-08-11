 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Normani gets candid about 'reinventing' herself after being 'overlooked'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Normani gets candid about reinventing herself after being overlooked

Normani has opened up about how she felt like she was in the dark during the initial stages of her career.

Speaking to Allure, the singer said that she felt like the “underdog” during her time with Fifth Harmony.

"I've always felt like the underdog in anything that I've ever done," she said.

"I felt like I was overlooked. That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place."

However, with releases like Wild Side, Motivation and Dancing with a Stranger, Normai shared that she now feels stronger in her art and more out there.

"I'm reinventing myself," she said. "Now you all are finally going to be able to see me tap into that awareness — that I know I'm the [expletive]."

More From Entertainment:

To bathe or not to bathe: Rihanna weighs in on matter in hilarious response

To bathe or not to bathe: Rihanna weighs in on matter in hilarious response
Beyoncé talks fears of messing up: ‘People wanted me to fail’

Beyoncé talks fears of messing up: ‘People wanted me to fail’
Prince Charles, Diana cake sells for $2,558

Prince Charles, Diana cake sells for $2,558
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin hiring producers for Netflix deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin hiring producers for Netflix deal
Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Idris Elba to voice Knuckles

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Idris Elba to voice Knuckles
Obamas snub Meghan and Harry because of constant digs at monarchy?

Obamas snub Meghan and Harry because of constant digs at monarchy?

It would be very ill-advised for Prince Andrew to ignore judicial process: Virginia Giuffre's attorney

It would be very ill-advised for Prince Andrew to ignore judicial process: Virginia Giuffre's attorney

Jason Momoa does not want his kids to pursue acting

Jason Momoa does not want his kids to pursue acting

Nicole Kidman speaks up about parenting struggles with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman speaks up about parenting struggles with husband Keith Urban

'Queen Elizabeth will be cautious in her response to allegations against Prince Andrew'

'Queen Elizabeth will be cautious in her response to allegations against Prince Andrew'

How Kourtney Kardashian got a cameo in Addison Rae's debut movie

How Kourtney Kardashian got a cameo in Addison Rae's debut movie
Cardi B disagrees with celebs who don't shower regularly: 'It’s giving itchy'

Cardi B disagrees with celebs who don't shower regularly: 'It’s giving itchy'

Latest

view all