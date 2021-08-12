Prince Andrew may be stripped of his HRH title as he faces rape lawsuit

Prince Andrew, who is facing a lawsuit over claims he allegedly sexually abused Virginia Giuffre at age 17, could be stripped of his His Royal Highness title.

Duke of York 'could lose HRH title' as he has been sued by Jeffrey Epstein's accuser. He was suspended from royal duties for the "foreseeable future" last year, following his interview with the BBC about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The 61-year-old royal had reportedly been hopeful to return to public life, but that may have been shattered following the new lawsuit.

Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and the Palace, told Newsweek: "Giuffre's lawsuit will preclude a return to public duties.

"It is very difficult to see how Prince Andrew can return to the frontline of the monarchy while a suit is pending, or with a verdict against him passed in absentia."



He added: "There are too many legal questions surrounding the prince and it is increasingly doubtful that he can hold on to his HRH status."

Prince Andrew is being sued by Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused the royal of abusing her at 17 years of age at Epstein's Manhattan mansion and another location in 2001.