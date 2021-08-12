 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew may be stripped of his HRH title as he faces rape lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Prince Andrew may be stripped of his HRH title as he faces rape lawsuit

Prince Andrew, who is facing a lawsuit over claims he allegedly sexually abused Virginia Giuffre at age 17, could be stripped of his His Royal Highness title.

Duke of York 'could lose HRH title' as he has been sued by Jeffrey Epstein's accuser. He was suspended from royal duties for the "foreseeable future" last year, following his interview with the BBC about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The 61-year-old royal had reportedly been hopeful to return to public life, but that may have been shattered following the new lawsuit.

Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and the Palace, told Newsweek: "Giuffre's lawsuit will preclude a return to public duties.

"It is very difficult to see how Prince Andrew can return to the frontline of the monarchy while a suit is pending, or with a verdict against him passed in absentia."

He added: "There are too many legal questions surrounding the prince and it is increasingly doubtful that he can hold on to his HRH status."

Prince Andrew is being sued by Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused the royal of abusing her at 17 years of age at Epstein's Manhattan mansion and another location in 2001.

More From Entertainment:

David Schwimmer breaks silence on romance with Jennifer Aniston: denies dating Friends' co-star

David Schwimmer breaks silence on romance with Jennifer Aniston: denies dating Friends' co-star
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton working on Netflix collaboration

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton working on Netflix collaboration
Kate Middleton may join Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 projects: experts

Kate Middleton may join Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 projects: experts
Beyoncé addresses struggles with the dieting culture, insomnia

Beyoncé addresses struggles with the dieting culture, insomnia
Beyoncé details ‘most satisfying’ mom moment with daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé details ‘most satisfying’ mom moment with daughter Blue Ivy
Imagine Dragons unveils plans for benefit concert to save concert venue

Imagine Dragons unveils plans for benefit concert to save concert venue
Obamas ‘see though’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘copycat’ antics

Obamas ‘see though’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘copycat’ antics
Michelle Obama issues ‘thinly veiled’ swipe to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Michelle Obama issues ‘thinly veiled’ swipe to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards
Princess Anne congratulates Team GB athletes

Princess Anne congratulates Team GB athletes

Prince Andrew ‘cannot hide behind wealth’ in assault case

Prince Andrew ‘cannot hide behind wealth’ in assault case
Kate Middleton all set to ‘replace unneeded’ Prince Harry

Kate Middleton all set to ‘replace unneeded’ Prince Harry

Latest

view all